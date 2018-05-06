Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Shifting to cornerback
The Seahawks are expected to shift Flowers from safety to cornerback, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers was drafted in the fifth-round by Seattle and mostly played safety during his career at Oklahoma State. The 22-year-old measures 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, and fits the mold of larger press cornerbacks the Seahawks like to target. Flowers will still likely need to contribute on special teams to secure a roster spot come September.
