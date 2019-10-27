Flowers (neck) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Flowers popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the issue, and only logged limited practice time throughout the week. The 24-year-old has been solid this season, making 37 tackles and one interception through the first seven games, so the team will be hurt by his absence. In his stead, Neiko Thorpe is expected to get the start at one of the cornerback positions for the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories