Flowers will start at cornerback Sunday against the Dolphins following news that Quinton Dunbar (knee) is inactive, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks' secondary has a severe injury bug with Dunbar, Jamal Adams (groin) and Lano Hill (back) all inactive in addition to Marquise Blair (torn ACL), who is done for the year. As a result, Flowers will return to outside cornerback where he was a full-time starter last season and look to cover DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Flowers has struggled this season, however, allowing a 133.9 passer rating when targeted.