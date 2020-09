Flowers dislocated his finger during Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said Flowers will play through this injury. Flowers lost the starting job to Quinton Dunbar anyway, so his reps have been limited. However, with Marquise Blair (knee) out for the season, the nickel safety job has opened up. Ugo Amadi is the favorite to secure the role, but Flowers played safety in college and could enjoy a bump in usage moving forward.