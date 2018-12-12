Flowers had eight tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 21-7 win over the Seahawks.

The eight tackles ties a season high for Flowers -- which he's now accomplished three times as he continues in his starting role at cornerback. The rookie fifth-round pick is showing great potential but he is still looking for his first interception and sack, which limits any potential IDP value.

