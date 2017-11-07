Madden is dealing with a serious calf injury per coach Pete Carroll, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

It's unclear how severe the injury is, but based on the comments from the Seahawks coach it doesn't seem too enlightening at the moment. Seattle should make a decision on his short-term future in the coming days. If he is shut down temporarily, the Seahawks may look to bring in a new fullback elsewhere.