Madden (chest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Madden did not practice this week after suffering a sternum injury during last week's win over the Panthers. The fullback appears on track to also sit out Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, and a timetable for Madden's recovery remains undisclosed.

