Seahawks' Tre Madden: Placed on IR
Madden (calf) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Madden suffered the calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and he'll be done for the rest of the year as a result. Madden was the lone fullback on the team's roster this season, and it is yet to be seen whether or not they'll move forward without one active.
More News
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...