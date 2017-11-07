Madden (calf) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Madden suffered the calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and he'll be done for the rest of the year as a result. Madden was the lone fullback on the team's roster this season, and it is yet to be seen whether or not they'll move forward without one active.

