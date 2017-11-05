Madden injured his Achilles and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was coming off a season-high offensive snap count in Week 8, and two straight games with one target. He had seen most of his playing time on special teams, however.

