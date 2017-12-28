Madden (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Madden has resided on injured reserve since early November and isn't eligible to play Sunday against the Cardinals. However, the Seahawks can activate one more player from IR this season and, if they make the playoffs, could bring Madden back to the 53-man roster as soon as next week.

