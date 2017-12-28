Seahawks' Tre Madden: Returns to practice
Madden (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Madden has resided on injured reserve since early November and isn't eligible to play Sunday against the Cardinals. However, the Seahawks can activate one more player from IR this season and, if they make the playoffs, could bring Madden back to the 53-man roster as soon as next week.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.