Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Charges dropped for 2017 arrest
Charges against Boykin stemming from his March 2017 arrest in Dallas were dismissed earlier this month, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dallas County court records stated that Boykin, who was arrested for marijuana possession and public intoxication following an incident where he was a passenger in a car that struck multiple people on a sidewalk, "completed all conditions" necessary for his case to be dismissed. With the 24-year-old's legal situation now resolved, he can turn his attention toward competing for the top backup gig behind starting quarterback Russell Wilson after spending all of the 2017 season on Seattle's practice squad.
