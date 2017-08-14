Boykin completed 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-17 preseason win over the Chargers. He also totaled 31 yards and a touchdown in four carries.

Boykin punctuated a 77-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler in the first quarter and capped off another with a four-yard scamper to paydirt just before the half. He ran the offense effectively in his preseason debut and should have plenty of chances to do so during the preseason as Russell Wilson is handled with care. That said, he doesn't currently project to make much of an impact during the regular season.