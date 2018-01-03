Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Inks Reserve/Future deal
Boykin signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Seahwawks on Tuesday.
Boykin backed up Russell Wilson for five games in 2016, which is his only NFL experience to date. He spent the 2017 season on their practice squad. He will now look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster providing depth at quarterback in 2018.
More News
-
Trevone Boykin: Waived by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Could lose out on backup job•
-
Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Generates two touchdowns Sunday versus Chargers•
-
Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Arrested Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Arrested Monday morning•
-
Seahawks' Trevone Boykin: Tosses a touchdown in relief of Russell Wilson•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...