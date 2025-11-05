Okada recorded five tackles (two solo) and one interception in the Seahawks' win over the Commanders on Sunday night.

Okada made his fifth start of the season against Washington and has played all 278 defensive snaps across Seattle's last four contests. Julian Love (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve last Friday, paving the way for Okada to remain the starter in the immediate future. On the season, Okada is up to a career-high 32 tackles (21 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups, including the one pick, on 66 percent of the defensive snaps.