Okada (oblique) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The starting free safety played through the injury last week and stayed on the field for 96 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps, so his limited participation Wednesday was likely precautionary. Okada looks on track to play Sunday against Atlanta. He has 49 tackles (32 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, including one interception, and a fumble recovery on the year.