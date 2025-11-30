Seahawks' Ty Okada: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okada (oblique) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
The safety suffered the injury last week against Tennessee and appeared to possibly be headed for injured reserve, as Seattle coach Mike Macdonald relayed after the contest, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. However, Okada returned to practice Thursday and entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Now that he's good to go, he should be in line to start Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Looking at extended absence•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Hurts oblique, done for Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Solid in close loss•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Racks up seven stops in Week 10 win•