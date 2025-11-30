default-cbs-image
Okada (oblique) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

The safety suffered the injury last week against Tennessee and appeared to possibly be headed for injured reserve, as Seattle coach Mike Macdonald relayed after the contest, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. However, Okada returned to practice Thursday and entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Now that he's good to go, he should be in line to start Sunday.

