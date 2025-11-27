Okada (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Okada's return to practice Thursday comes as a bit of a surprise, given that head coach Mike Macdonald relayed Monday that the third-year safety was a candidate for injured reserve due to an oblique injury. Nevertheless, Okada's ability to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is an encouraging sign that the injury is not as severe as once thought. Friday's practice report should shed more light on his chances of playing Sunday against Minnesota.