Seahawks' Ty Okada: Limited in Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okada (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Okada's return to practice Thursday comes as a bit of a surprise, given that head coach Mike Macdonald relayed Monday that the third-year safety was a candidate for injured reserve due to an oblique injury. Nevertheless, Okada's ability to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is an encouraging sign that the injury is not as severe as once thought. Friday's practice report should shed more light on his chances of playing Sunday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Looking at extended absence•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Hurts oblique, done for Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Solid in close loss•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Racks up seven stops in Week 10 win•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Five tackles, INT in SNF victory•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Logs first solo sack•