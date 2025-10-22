Okada compiled nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Seahawks' 27-19 win over the Texans on Monday.

Okada was one of four Seahawks players to play all 76 defensive snaps in Monday's win. He recorded the first solo sack of his three-year NFL career late in the third quarter, when he came on a blitz to take down C.J. Stroud for an eight-yard loss, which resulted in the Texans punting the ball on the next play. Okada has started in four of the Seahawks' last five games, but he would likely revert to rotational role in the secondary and as a contributor on special teams following the Week 8 bye if Julian Love (hamstring) is able to play in Week 9 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2.