Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Okada could be placed on injured reserve due to an oblique injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Okada injured his oblique during the first half of Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans, which prevented him from returning for the second. A stint on injured reserve would require Okada to miss at least four games, so if the move takes place before the Seahawks' Week 13 clash against the Vikings, he would be eligible to return in Week 17 against the Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 27. Okada has started in each of Seattle's last seven games, but the Seahawks could be getting reinforcements at safety this week as Julian Love (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off IR.