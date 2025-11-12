Okada finished with seven tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 44-22 victory versus the Cardinals.

Okada ended as Seattle's third-leading tackler in the win. He missed just one defensive snap after playing every one of the Seahawks' defensive snaps over the team's previous four games. This is the first season Okada has been a major part of the defense, and he's tallied 39 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and five defensed passes (including an interception) through nine contests.