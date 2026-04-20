Okada signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Okada is set to make $1.145 million over the 2026 campaign. The safety had a breakout year in 2025, starting 11 games for the Seahawks' secondary during the regular season and helping to secure the team's second Super Bowl win in franchise history. While the exclusive-rights tender locks Okada into a one-year deal, it is likely the ascending defensive back will see a much larger payday after the 2026 season concludes.