Okada recorded six tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 21-19 loss against the Rams.

The Seahawks actually held the ball for the bulk of the Week 11 contest, and Okada logged his lowest defensive snap count (46) since Week 4 at Arizona. He still managed to collect six tackles though, perhaps appeasing some fantasy managers relying on him for IDP production. He'll remain on the outer fringes of IDP relevance for a Week 12 matchup at Tennessee.