Okada (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Okada has missed a second straight week of practice and will not suit up for Sunday's divisional contest with the Cardinals. The strong safety remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury and appears no closer to returning to the field. Rodney Thomas will likely be elevated in consecutive weeks to assist the Seahawks' secondary as they continue to deal with the loss of Okada.