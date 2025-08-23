Hall injured his knee during a punt return in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Hall suffered the injury when he collided with Jake Bobo (concussion) while attempting to provide blocking coverage on a punt return. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Saturday's game that Hall's knee injury is structurally fine, and it appears the 26-year-old corner avoided a serious injury. Hall signed a futures contract with the Seahawks in January and has been competing for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.