Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Accounts for just one reception
Lockett hauled in a 38-yard pass on two targets in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.
Lockett received clearance after suffering a shin injury during Week 11's win over the 49ers, and he was unproductive against a normally weak Philly secondary. Despite making just one catch, Lockett led the Seahawks in receiving yards as Russell Wilson spread out his 13 completions to seven different targets. This was just the third time this season Lockett finished with less than 51 receiving yards, and he'll look to get back on track in Week 13's clash against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Still limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Sits out practice to start week•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Rejoining team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...