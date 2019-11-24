Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Accounts for just one reception

Lockett hauled in a 38-yard pass on two targets in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Lockett received clearance after suffering a shin injury during Week 11's win over the 49ers, and he was unproductive against a normally weak Philly secondary. Despite making just one catch, Lockett led the Seahawks in receiving yards as Russell Wilson spread out his 13 completions to seven different targets. This was just the third time this season Lockett finished with less than 51 receiving yards, and he'll look to get back on track in Week 13's clash against the Vikings.