Lockett (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams.

For five weeks running, Lockett has been impacted by a lingering hamstring injury, which didn't allow him to practice at all during Week 11 prep. A questionable designation for Sunday's game followed, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that Lockett was in line to suit up. With his availability now confirmed, Lockett will be looking to improve upon his 2-10-0 line on four targets that he put up against L.A.'s defense back in the season opener.