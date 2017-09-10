Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Active Sunday
Lockett (knee) is active for Sunday's contest at Green Bay.
Lockett has completed his recovery from a fractured fibula and tibia in his right leg, allowing him to suit up for the first time since Week 16 of last season. With 20-plus-yard receptions on 13.3 percent of his 135 career targets, he could take advantage of a Packers pass defense that was the second-most porous in 2016.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...