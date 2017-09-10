Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Active Sunday

Lockett (knee) is active for Sunday's contest at Green Bay.

Lockett has completed his recovery from a fractured fibula and tibia in his right leg, allowing him to suit up for the first time since Week 16 of last season. With 20-plus-yard receptions on 13.3 percent of his 135 career targets, he could take advantage of a Packers pass defense that was the second-most porous in 2016.