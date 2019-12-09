Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Another mediocre outing
Lockett caught four of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.
After getting blanked by the Vikings last week, Lockett had his name called early and hauled in Russell Wilson's first pass of the game for two yards. However, it was still an unimpressive outing, as Lockett finished below 45 receiving yards for the fourth straight game. Lockett wasn't listed on the team's injury report during the practice week, so this looks like it was simply a valley in the wideout's volatile fantasy season. He's bound to break out again at some point, but it'll be tough in Week 15 against Carolina's stout pass defense (229.3 passing yards per game).
