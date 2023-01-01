Lockett (hand) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Lockett underwent surgery to repair a broken left index finger on Dec. 19 and didn't suit up Week 16 at Kansas City. Having said that, he put himself in a position to return sooner than expected by capping Week 17 prep with a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday. It's unclear if Lockett will be able to handle his normal workload, but he's been good for at least eight targets in eight of 14 appearances on the campaign, which, if it comes to pass again Sunday, may be enough to produce against the Jets' fifth-ranked pass defense.
