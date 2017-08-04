Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Back in action
Lockett (leg) is fielding punts with his helmet on at Friday's practice, ESPN's Sheil Kapadia reports.
Lockett opened training camp on Seattle's PUP list after suffering a compound fracture of his right leg in Week 16 of last season. The wideout increased his workout activity this week, though, and the fact that he was sporting his helmet while working on the field Friday suggests his sideline stint is now over. Lockett maintained throughout this offseason that he'd be ready for Week 1, and his return at this early stage would only support that expectation.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Could be off PUP list soon•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Lands on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: 'Good chance' to be ready for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Aiming for full health by training camp•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Could be ready for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: 'Ahead of schedule' in recovery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...