Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Back in action

Lockett (leg) is fielding punts with his helmet on at Friday's practice, ESPN's Sheil Kapadia reports.

Lockett opened training camp on Seattle's PUP list after suffering a compound fracture of his right leg in Week 16 of last season. The wideout increased his workout activity this week, though, and the fact that he was sporting his helmet while working on the field Friday suggests his sideline stint is now over. Lockett maintained throughout this offseason that he'd be ready for Week 1, and his return at this early stage would only support that expectation.