Lockett (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett had been forced out of the contest while being evaluated for a concussion, but he's been cleared and is back on the field, thus in line to retain a key role in the Seattle offense alongside fellow WRs DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Getting concussion check•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Sees action Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Increases workload Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Working through 'minor tightness'•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Contract restructured•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Six catches in loss to Niners•