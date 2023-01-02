Lockett caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets in Week 17.

Lockett returned from a one-week absence due to a hand injury, but he picked up a leg injury during the game and ended up playing just 22 snaps (31 percent). While he did return to the game, it will be worth monitoring Lockett's status during the week ahead of the regular-season finale versus the Rams. The Seahawks are still in the playoff hunt, so if Lockett is active, we should expect him to handle his typical role.