Lockett is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Giants, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Lockett took a knee to his head as he fought for extra yards on a short catch in the first quarter. If he's unable to return, David Moore and Freddie Swain figure to pick up extra reps behind DK Metcalf.
