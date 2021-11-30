Lockett caught three of five targets for 96 yards in Monday night's 17-15 loss to Washington.

Lockett was explosive in the first half, hauling in a 55-yard pass prior to a 39-yard gain in the second quarter. Those big plays helped him comfortably lead the Seahawks in receiving, with teammate DK Metcalf managing merely one catch for 13 yards. Although Seattle's offense has struggled lately, Lockett has still been productive, now topping 95 yards in three of his last four contests.