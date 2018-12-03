Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Big plays only

Lockett hauled in one of two targets for a 52-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers. He also rushed once for 10 yards.

Lockett is a feared deep threat, so when the 49ers placed a linebacker on him in coverage, Russell Wilson knew where to go. He chucked up a bomb that Lockett slowed down for and collected for his ninth touchdown of the year. Lockett flashed his explosiveness again to begin the second half, taking the kickoff 84 yards to the 49ers' 20-yard line, setting up a Rashaad Penny score on the next play. Lockett is averaging 3.7 receptions and 59.5 receiving yards per game, so his fantasy value remains touchdown-dependent. Lockett will square up against a tough Minnesota pass defense in Week 14.