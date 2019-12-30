Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Bounces back against 49ers
Lockett caught six of seven targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
The second half of Lockett's season has been bumpy, but this game can be considered a success. Lockett surpassed 50 receiving yards for just the second time since Week 9. The 27-year-old's regular season ends with 82 catches for a career-high 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns. Lockett will look to build on this effort in the wild-card round, as the Seahawks travel to Philadelphia next Sunday.
