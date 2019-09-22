Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Career day versus Saints

Lockett hauled in 11 of 14 targets for a 154 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Lockett set career highs in receptions and yards in this contest. Through three games, he's drawing Russell Wilson's attention at a higher rate than any other receiver with 28 targets through three games -- D.K. Metcalf is second with 19. It's also a positive sign that there were simply more targets to go around with Russell Wilson throwing a career-high 50 times. That won't be replicated in every game, but coach Pete Carroll showed his willingness to favor the pass when necessary. Look for Lockett to carry this momentum into Week 4 against the Cardinals, who have allowed at least 250 passing yards in every game.