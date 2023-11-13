Lockett (hamstring) had eight receptions on 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

Lockett powered through his lingering hamstring injury to post one of his better receiving lines of the season Sunday. The veteran's eight receptions and 10 targets both matched his previous highs in each category this season, as his usage did not decrease despite playing at less than 100 percent in recent weeks. Lockett's 46-494-4 receiving line through nine starts should be enough to earn a spot in most lineups when the Seahawks visit the Rams next Sunday.