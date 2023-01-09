Lockett recorded four receptions on seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Rams.

Lockett has battled a number of injuries in recent weeks, though he managed to tally a key 36-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to knot the score at 13. He also helped set up the Seahawks' game-winning field goal with a 17-yard catch in overtime. Lockett found the end in seven of Seattle's last nine games, and he reached at least eight total touchdowns for the fifth consecutive campaign. If Seattle reaches the postseason, he'll likely remain Geno Smith's favorite target.