Lockett caught two of four targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

It was a quiet game overall for Seattle's passing game, as Russell Wilson completed just 41 percent of his passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Lockett caught a pair of long passes, with his two receptions going for 24 and 19 yards. The sixth-year wideout nevertheless put together a remarkable 2020 season, posting a 100-1,054-10 line through 16 games. Lockett's efficiency has taken a steep dropoff since his 16.9 yards per reception mark in 2018, but he made up for it with a career-high 132 targets this year. He'll have an opportunity for similar success next year with Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf both returning in 2021.