Lockett (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Baltimore, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett has been tending to a hamstring injury for three weeks running, but despite sitting out Wednesday's session before practicing in a limited fashion Thursday, he'll be available for the eighth time in as many games this season. He'll be looking to build upon a 35-390-3 line on 49 targets to date against the Ravens' third-ranked pass defense (176.6 yards per game) Sunday.