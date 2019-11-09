Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared for Monday
Lockett (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's contest against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Despite a lengthy list of injured players following Friday's practice, almost every member of the Seahawks enters Monday's pivotal contest without an injury designation, including Lockett. It's unclear if Josh Gordon (ankle), will be available Monday, but even if the newly signed wide receiver were to play, he's unlikely to cut significantly into Lockett's worklaod. Through nine games, the 27-year-old is easily expected to set a career high in receiving yards, and has already surpassed his previous high in receptions (57).
