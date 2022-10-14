Lockett (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lockett was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant but apparently isn't any danger of missing Sunday's game. He hasn't missed a beat with Geno Smith under center, entering Week 6 on pace for career highs in targets, catches and yards after four straight games with more than 15 PPR points.
