Lockett (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant but apparently isn't any danger of missing Sunday's game. He hasn't missed a beat with Geno Smith under center, entering Week 6 on pace for career highs in targets, catches and yards after four straight games with more than 15 PPR points.