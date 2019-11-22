Play

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared to play

Lockett (shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett benefitted from a well-timed bye after he picked up a shin injury during a Week 10 win over the 49ers. He should be fine to handle his usual role come Sunday, facing an Eagles defense that's had some issues covering wide receivers but has been much better in recent weeks.

