Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lockett (hamstring) has a "really good" chance to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, despite being held out of practice all week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll is notorious for being overly optimistic about injuries, perhaps in an effort at gamesmanship (or not), but there is reason to believe Lockett can play without practicing, as he's an eight-year vet who has missed only one game due to injury in his career. There's also the fact he played through the same injury last week, albeit with a 2-17-0 receiving line on five targets, and Carroll acknowledged Friday that Lockett was "a little bit hampered" in the Week 6 win over Arizona. The Chargers and Seahawks are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, with Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge the likely options to fill in at wide receiver if Lockett can't play.