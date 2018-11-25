Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Comes in clutch against Panthers

Lockett caught all five targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Lockett hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass on the goal line during Seattle's first possession of the second half to take the lead. With the game tied at 27 with just over a minute to play in regulation, Lockett streaked down the right sideline and snagged a 43-yard pass to put the team in field-goal range, setting up Sebastian Janikowski to nail a game-winner. This was Lockett's first 100-yard game since Week 7 last season, and it's his eighth touchdown of the year. The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 13.