Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Comes in clutch against Panthers
Lockett caught all five targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Lockett hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass on the goal line during Seattle's first possession of the second half to take the lead. With the game tied at 27 with just over a minute to play in regulation, Lockett streaked down the right sideline and snagged a 43-yard pass to put the team in field-goal range, setting up Sebastian Janikowski to nail a game-winner. This was Lockett's first 100-yard game since Week 7 last season, and it's his eighth touchdown of the year. The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 13.
