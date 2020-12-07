Lockett recorded six receptions on nine targets for 63 yards in Week 13 against the Giants.

Lockett got off a quick start by logging 30 yards on two receptions during the Seahawks' opening drive. He was forced from the game on the following possession and evaluated for a concussion, though he was ultimately cleared to return and missed minimal game action. However, he made minimal impact on the contest until midway through the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 21-yard reception over the middle of the field -- ultimately setting up a touchdown. Lockett and the rest of the Seahawks' offense should be in line for a big Week 14 performance against the Jets.