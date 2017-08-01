Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Could be off PUP list soon

Lockett (leg) participated in a pair of workouts Tuesday and could be off the PUP list in a few days, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Lockett, who broke his leg in Week 16 last season, could be removed from the PUP list by the end of this week after being sidelined for the start of training camp. Upon his return to full contact drills, he remains slated to be the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin.

