Lockett (finger) likely will have surgery and could be back as soon as Week 17, though a return timeline won't be available until after the procedure, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lockett suffered a spiral crack in his first metcarpal during the final drive of Thursday's 21-13 loss to San Francisco. He hopes to miss only one game and return for the final two weeks of the regular season as Seattle fights for a wild-card spot, but it sounds like there's not actually a timeline yet and all that's known for sure is he'll miss at least one game when the Seahawks face the Chiefs in Week 16.