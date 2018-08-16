Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Dealing with leg injury
Lockett (leg) isn't practicing Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
During Wednesday's session, Lockett was kicked in the leg, hence the reason for his absence. The extent of the injury is unknown, but coming so close to the Seahawks' next preseason game Saturday doesn't bode well for an appearance. With Doug Baldwin (knee) likely out until the regular season, Lockett is the acting No. 1 receiver due to his experience within the offense and a relatively weak positional group.
